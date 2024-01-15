Sauk Valley-area school closures for Jan. 16, 2024

Snow blowers are running at full steam in the Sauk Valley as people try to keep up with the snow Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024:

Amboy School District will be closed.

Dixon Public Schools No. 170 will be closed.

Morrison Community School District No. 6. Closed. All evening activities canceled.

Oregon Community School District No. 220 will have a remote learning day.

Polo Community School District will have an e-learning day.

River Bend School District will have a remote learning day.

Rock Falls High School will have an e-learning day.

Rock Falls Elementary School District No. 13 schools are closed. This includes Riverdale Preschool, Dillon, Merrill, Rock Falls Middle School and Thome School.

Sauk Valley Christian Academy, Sterling. Closed

Sauk Valley Community College. The campus will be closed.

Unity Christian School in Fulton. Closed. No preschool or after-school activities. Day care will be open.

Have a cancellation or update to add to this list? Email us at news@saukvalley.com.