Noble completes U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s organization management course

Kris Noble, center, has graduated from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Kris Noble)

STERLING – Kris Noble, executive director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and has received the recognition of IOM.

Awarded to all graduates of the Institute program, the IOM graduate recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in nonprofit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours toward the Certified Chamber Executive or Certified Association Executive certifications.

Almost 1,000 individuals attend the institute annually.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of IOM. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since it began in 1921, the institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates.

The institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four university locations throughout the country.

Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership, institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.