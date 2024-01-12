Shutter to Think: Instant burrito access does bring joy

Lillian Sitter (left), Johanna Lindstrom and Emma Nicklaus enjoy their first stop at the newly opened Dixon Chipotle on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. “It’s awesome,” they exclaimed about the day. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lillian Sitter (left), Johanna Lindstrom and Emma Nicklaus enjoy their first stop at the newly opened Dixon Chipotle onDec. 29, 2023. “It’s awesome,” they said about the day. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sometimes the biggest news isn’t.

I’m not sure where you’d put the opening of a chain restaurant on the hierarchy of importance. It’s probably smack dab between “Local man grows 10-foot sunflower” and “Cubs win the World Series,” but the opening of Dixon’s Chipotle has been exciting news, as proven by the throng of cars encircling the restaurant on a daily basis.

And I think that’s pretty cool.

It’s a simple pleasure to have easy access to the place and who can argue with that?

Now, as popular as the place is, I will propel you, dear readers, to first consider dining at any of the Sauk Valley’s outstanding locally owned Mexican restaurants. If anything can bring world peace I’m convinced it’s tacos, and with access to a glut of top-tier tacos we really have it good.

But the joy as shown by these customers is undeniable. And for that, to bring an easy smile for nothing more than instant burrito access, it’s hard to beat.

• Follow Sauk Valley Media photographer Alex T. Paschal @svmphotogs on Instagram or email apaschal@shawmedia.com.