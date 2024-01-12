Sauk Valley Education Briefs: 2 Whiteside County students on Coe College’s dean’s list

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two Whiteside County students have been named to Coe College’s 2023 fall dean’s list. Braiden Damhoff, of Fulton, and Macy Williamson, of Morrison, have been named to the dean’s list.

Mitchem named to dean’s list at Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky – In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

Breanna Mitchem of Rock Falls is on the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

Upper Iowa University announces fall 2023 dean’s list

FAYETTE, Iowa – Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the 2023 fall semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Local students named to the list are Caleb Redell and Kearston Norman, both of Fulton, and Griffin Luke of Mount Carroll.