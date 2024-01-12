Rogers pleads not guilty to aggravated battery, is facing additional charges

OREGON – A Leaf River woman has pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery in a case in which police said they arrested her three times in eight days after going after the same person.

Silvia L. Rogers, 56, is charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property less than $500 related to two arrests Dec. 10.

In a separate court case related to a Dec. 18 arrest, Rogers is charged with disorderly conduct.

The aggravated battery charge is a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by six months of parole, according to the charging document.

Criminal damage to property is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a maximum of 364 days in jail and two years of probation; the minimum sentence is 30 hours of public service work.

The disorderly conduct charge is a Class C misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said the two cases will remain separate, as they are “two distinct acts.”

On Dec. 27, Rogers appeared in court with her attorney, Ogle County Public Defender Michael O’Brien. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery and criminal damage to property charges.

Rogers’ next court date for those charges is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 31.

She was scheduled to appear in court Dec. 29 on the disorderly conduct charge but did not appear, Rock said. As a result, a warrant was issued for Rogers’ arrest, he said.

On Dec. 10, Rogers grabbed the victim while they were outside the Leaf River Methodist Church in a way that “knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature,” according to the documents. The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m., according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office report.

At that time, Rogers was taken to the Ogle County Jail before being released on a notice to appear and given a future court date.

Later that day, about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Leaf River, at which point Rogers was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property, according to the sheriff’s office report.

She was taken to the Ogle County Jail and held pending a court appearance.

Rogers was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct about 3 p.m. Dec. 18 after deputies again responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Leaf River, according to a sheriff’s report.

Other court records show that Rogers and the victim recently filed orders of protection for stalking against each other, both of which were denied by the court.