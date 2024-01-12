Morrison mayor: State loan forgiveness program saving city money on water project costs

MORRISON – Morrison city leaders had praise Monday for a state loan program that is saving the city money as it completes water enhancement projects.

Those comments surfaced as City Administrator Brian Melton told the council during its regular meeting that he had completed a year-end report to highlight some of the council’s accomplishments and activities over the past year.

Of the report’s creation, Melton said he wanted the council “to be mindful of how productive you guys were in the past year. It was a busy year, it was a messy year, but it was a productive year.”

Among those projects, according to the report, are cemetery road improvements; water meter replacement and the Wall Street/U.S. 30 water loop at a cost of $1.1 million; the Illinois 78 water main replacement project and completion of three water loops at a cost of $1.5 million; the South Jackson, South Cherry and North Heaton streets improvements with a $379,000 price tag; and upgrades to the sports complex that include a new storage building and field, path and parking lot improvements.

After Mayor Scott Vandermyde said the city is going to put out more news releases and advertise the good things happening in Morrison, he pointed to community projects funded through Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loans and the resulting impact of IEPA’s 50% loan forgiveness program on those costs.

For example, according to the year-end report, water meter replacement and the Wall Street/U.S. 30 water loop came in at a cost of $1.1 million, for which the city received $400,000 in IEPA loan forgiveness. The $1.5 million cost of the Illinois 78 water main replacement and three water loops was cut in half after IEPA loan forgiveness was applied, according to the report.

“[IEPA] forgives 50% of the principal, and that’s huge,” Vandermyde said. “Morrison taxpayers are paying for 50%, and all of Illinois taxpayers are paying for 50%. And in return, Morrison taxpayers are contributing to a tiny share to 50% of other small towns in Illinois that are doing similar projects.”

“I think we need to realize that – and I’m sorry to be a cheerleader – and kind of celebrate that,” Vandermyde said. “Illinois has its problems, but we also have a lot of money and we’re spending it in the right places. And little cities like us, big cities – wherever – we’re getting the money and we’re putting it in the right places.”

Council member Todd Schlegel said getting the word out to the community about the city’s achievements is important and that all information needs to get out to residents, in a timely manner, so they know what is going on in their community.

Melton’s report is available on the city’s website by clicking on “Documents,” clicking on “City Council” and scrolling down to “Year End Review.”