Sterling declares snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. today

STERLING — Sterling has declared a snow emergency in preparation for a snowstorm predicted to begin late tonight.

The snow emergency will begin at 5 p.m. today. After that time, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with Sterling’s snow emergency parking regulations.

No parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.



No parking in the central business district from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.



Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. On the odd days of the month, park on the odd-numbered side of the street; on even days of the month, park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to a city news release. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.



These parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the city cancels the snow emergency.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited. Cars parked in violation of the restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions regarding these parking restrictions, call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.

The city also is asking each resident to be a good neighbor and shovel their sidewalk after the plows have completed clearing the streets.