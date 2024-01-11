NWS: Another round of snow to affect Sauk Valley this weekend

Alyssa Ashley clears snow Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Dixon. The Sauk Valley is gearing up for another round as snow is expected to hit the area on Friday. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Although Wednesday morning brought a reprieve from the snow that fell across much of northern Illinois on Tuesday, the week’s winter weather isn’t over yet, as another heavier storm is possible Friday.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a winter storm watch for northern Illinois that includes Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties.

Under the advisory, which is in effect from Thursday night through Saturday morning, weather officials said the region can expect heavy snow, with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 6 inches are possible, and winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph.

Travel could be dangerous, as areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions likely will affect both Friday commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

The strongest winds with the potential for periods of blizzard conditions are expected Friday evening into early Saturday, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, according to the NWS, which forecasts that wind chills Sunday into Monday could fall to minus 20 at times.

The predicted winter weekend storm comes on the heels of a snowstorm Tuesday, the first major one of the season across northern Illinois. That storm brought wet snow to some areas in northern Illinois and freezing rain to others.