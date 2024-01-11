Human trafficking awareness conversation is Jan. 16 in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa – The Franciscan Peace Center, in collaboration with the Clinton Area Anti-Human Trafficking Committee and Living Peace 365, will host “Community Conversations: A Forum on the Landscape of Human Trafficking in Clinton, IA,” on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

This event aims to shed light on the critical issue of human trafficking and foster a communitywide dialogue on its presence.

The program will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., and will feature speakers who are involved in combating human trafficking in the community. They are Clinton Deputy Police Chief James Ballauer; Clinton Police Cpl. Joshua Winter, who also serves on the Blackhawk Area Task Force; and Clinton police officer Chris Robertson, who is a school resource officer at Clinton High School.

They will share their insights, experiences and knowledge to help community members better understand the local landscape of human trafficking. The event will provide an opportunity for open discussions and the exchange of ideas on how to address and prevent human trafficking.

Marsha Thrall, director of programming at the Franciscan Peace Center, emphasizes the significance of this event in dispelling misconceptions about human trafficking and taking proactive measures against it.

“‘Community Conversations’ will serve as a platform to clarify misconceptions surrounding human trafficking,” Thrall said. “By fostering open dialogue and understanding, we can collectively work toward creating a safer and more informed community.”

For information, email Thrall at mthrall@clintonfranciscans.com.