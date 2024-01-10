Sauk Valley Education Briefs: Castro named to Wisconsin Lutheran’s dean’s list

MILWAUKEE — Sergio Garcia Castro, of Sterling, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Castro is a graduate of Sterling High School.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

UW-Madison announces fall dean’s list

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Area students named to the list are Ashley Dunham, of Byron; Duncan Lawler, of Ladd; Taylor Geiseman, of Oregon; Tanner Lager, of Rochelle; Jaselle Campos, of Rock Falls; and Kali Vassos, of Spring Valley.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

Powers named to St. Norbert College’s dean’s list

DE PERE, Wis. — Thomas Powers, of Dixon, was named to the 2023 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade-point average is required for academic eligibility.