Newman Catholic High School announces Students of the Month

Meet Newman Catholic High School’s Students of the Month for the first half of the 2023-24 school year.

October 2023

Jedh Valida, a senior, is the son of Ivy Rogers and Jimmie Rogers. His siblings are Jordynn and Jamesen.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I’ve found biology the most interesting so far in my time at Newman. This is not just because I find myself more engaged to this type of material than the others, but I also enjoy the hands-on experience we receive in those classes, such as observing real bones of small animals. It provides the “real” experience part of this subject I always wanted to have.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I’m planning to take up a pre-med course, like a Bachelor of Science in biology, then proceed to medical school. It’s my dream to make it to Harvard Medical School someday.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I enjoy participating in Scholastic Bowl, Science Club and helping out in our church as a Eucharistic minister.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: In my junior year, my class and I got to experience the event known as Kairos. It’s a religious retreat exclusive to those in junior year. It involved not just the Catholic aspect, but also being able to interact with other students for a period of a few days and really getting to do things with them in true genuineness. It helped me reflect on the value of the relationships we have with each other and the happiness Christ can give us.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for my future is to have a positive impact to the people of our community by providing outstanding, compassionate medical services as a physician. I also hope that conflicts around the world will be resolved peacefully, in where kindness and compassion will always prevail.

November 2023

Ximena Hernandez Rojas is a senior and the daughter of Mariana Rojas and Ricardo Hernandez. She has one sibling, Ricardo.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: AP Calculus is the most interesting class I’ve taken over the years. With Connie Royer as head teacher, the hard concept of calculus is facilitated and, like a puzzle, the pieces begin to come together.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school I wish to study architecture to create safe spaces for people to interact with.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Science Club and Key Club must be my favorite activities I participate in. On one hand, Science Club challenges the mind through experiments and tests that are simply joyous to be in. Key Club, on the other hand, offers me the opportunity to bring together people to help out the community. Working with a group of individuals who want the best for the community can truly make an impact on a person.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Working on the softball field this fall was memorable. It was a Key Club event where members gathered to even out the field for the upcoming season, and it was wonderful seeing our effort pay off.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to be happy doing what I love to do, whatever that may be. I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I know that God has a plan for me to achieve.

December 2023

Christopher Accardi, a senior, is the son of Andrew Accardi and Elizabeth Accardi. He has a sibling, Kaitlyn.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Engineering Design 3, because I advocated for the class to be made so I can expand my knowledge of 3D design and engineering.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend Iowa State or Purdue University for a mechanical engineering degree.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Habitat for Humanity and tutoring because they teach me skills like “pay it forward” and communication with other students.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: My junior year Kairos retreat. I became closer to God, my friends and family through this retreat.

What is your hope for the future?: To be an engineer and solve the problems that most people don’t want to solve. I also want to make an impact on society with new technological devices.