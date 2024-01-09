Whiteside County’s court operations suspended Tuesday

MORRISON — Due to the impending snowstorm, all Whiteside County court operations are suspended for both courthouses in Whiteside County.

This announcement involves court matters only, according to a news release from Presiding Judge Trish Senneff.

According to the release, this announcement in no way affects any decision the Whiteside County sheriff may make regarding whether the courthouse buildings remain open. Additional messages about rescheduling will be forthcoming, according to the release.