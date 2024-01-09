SVM basketball notebook: First week of January filled with school records, career milestones

The first week of 2024 basketball was filled with career milestones in the Sauk Valley area.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable accomplishments from the past week on the hardwood:

Newman’s Lucas Simpson matches school record

Newman senior forward Lucas Simpson matched his single-game school record of 45 points in a win over Hall on Friday, capping a remarkable three-game streak of 40 or more points scored.

Simpson set the school record in a win over Orion in his team’s final game of the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament on Dec. 30. The senior followed that record-setting performance with a 40-point game in a win over Morrison on Wednesday, then a record-tying performance against Hall on Friday.

Sterling’s Lucas Austin sets second school record

Sterling senior forward Lucas Austin became the school’s all-time leading rebounder for boys basketball last week, surpassing the record of 563 set by Aidan Shore in 2019. Austin currently has 573 career rebounds. The 6-foot-7 senior is also the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, and he surpassed 1,000 career points in November.

Newman’s Jess Johns achieves rebounding milestone

Newman senior forward Jess Johns surpassed 1,000 career rebounds Thursday against Kewanee and is knocking on the door of 1,000 career points. Johns has been a big part of the Comets’ turnaround in 2023-24.

Dixon’s Darius Harrington, Sterling’s Nico Battaglia post career highs in scoring

Dixon junior forward Darius Harrington scored a career-high 37 points in a win over South Beloit on Saturday.

Sterling junior guard Nico Battaglia also posted a career high in points, shooting lights-out in a 28-point effort in a win over Galesburg on Friday.

Dixon girls bounce back

After an 0-3 run at their own KSB Holiday Tournament during the final week of December, the Duchesses have bounced back in a big way, defeating Princeton, which was 12-4 heading into the game, by a score of 53-22 on Thursday, then North Boone 53-16 on Friday.

Dixon is 14-5 on the season.

Newman boys, Morrison girls heating up

After a 4-5 start through mid-December, the Newman boys now are 12-8, having won eight of their past 11 games.

The Morrison girls also came on strong in December, improving from 3-4 in November to 14-8 through the second Monday of January.

Dixon, Sterling, Rock Falls boys continue strong starts

Dixon is 16-3, Sterling is 13-3, and Rock Falls is 12-6 at the beginning of the new year. The Dukes finished in fourth place out of 16 teams at the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic, and Sterling took second at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament over the holiday break at the end of December.