SVCC preparing to offer paramedic program

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Are you thinking about pursuing a career as a paramedic?

Sauk Valley Community College is adding a paramedic program in 2024. This program, tentatively set to begin in August, is designed for individuals interested in career opportunities with ambulance services, fire departments, hospitals and rescue departments.

Paramedic program students learn to manage seriously ill and critically injured patients in the out-of-hospital setting.

The program schedule will consist of approximately 35-week didactic portions to include the classroom, skill lab and simulation lab. Students will be given ample lead time on additional scheduled sessions for break-out sessions and skills validation.

Clinical I and Field I hours can be completed during the didactic portion on the non-scheduled classroom/lab days. Once the core content of the program is complete the student will participate in the Clinical II and Field II portion of the course.

Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible to apply for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians-Paramedic (NREMT-P) exam. The course length will vary from student to student, lasting approximately 12 months.

If you want to learn more about the career and/or training program, register for an upcoming information session. Meet the instructors and get your questions answered before you enroll. Program registration can be completed at the session as well. Family members of prospective students are welcome to attend.

The session will be from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 31. Register on the Sauk Valley Community College website.