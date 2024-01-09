Sauk Valley Education Notes: Lawrence named to Southeast Missouri State’s dean’s list

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Payton Lawrence, of Dixon, has been named to Southeast Missouri State University’s dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2023 semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Olivet Nazarene University dean’s list includes Sauk Valley-area students

BOURBONNAIS — Several Sauk Valley-area students have been named to Olivet Nazarene University’s dean’s list for fall 2023. They include Danielle Beukema of Oregon, Sara Norman of Fulton, Garrett Pertell of Sublette and Abigail Siri of Walnut.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.