Lee County warns motorists of impending poor driving conditions

Snow-clearing equipment works in a downtown Sterling parking lot Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, as the first big snow fall of the winter socks the Sauk Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – As snowfall intensity increased late Tuesday morning, Lee County Emergency Management officials are alerting residents that travel will become difficult later Tuesday as wind speeds also increase.

The combination of heavy snow and winds will reduce visibility and impact travel, according to a Lee County Emergency Management Facebook post.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Puchi Molina clears the area around her car Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Sterling as snow continues to fall. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lee County is among more than a dozen northern Illinois counties under a winter storm warning that also covers Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will.

Dixon, as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, had received 4.75 inches of wintry mix in the past six hours. The Sauk Valley region could see up to 12 inches of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

According to a National Weather Service statement released late this morning, snow, heavy at times, will continue for areas mainly northwest of Interstate 55 Tuesday. Snow will spread across the entire area this evening and end overnight. Northwest winds may gust as high as 45 mph Tuesday night, which may produce blowing snow, especially in open areas.

A quick-hitting system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations to the area Wednesday night, especially along and north of Interstate 80, according to the NWS.

Another winter storm may impact the area Friday into Saturday. Several inches of accumulating snow in combination with strong winds may result in difficult travel across the area into Saturday. Much colder air will spread across the region this weekend and early next week, producing dangerously cold wind chills.

River ice is expected to rapidly build up on area rivers Sunday into early next week as a much colder arctic airmass moves into the area. This will bring a threat for ice jam related flooding on area rivers into early next week.

Safety tips

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides winter storm safety tips on its website. They include:

Stay off roads if at all possible.

If trapped in your car, stay inside.

Limit your time outside.

If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

Power outage tips

Heavy snow combined with strong winds can cause tree branches to fall, leading to power outages, according to the NWS. Here are some tips from Accuweather on how to stay safe during a power outage.