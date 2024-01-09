Lee County warns motorists of impending poor driving conditions

DIXON – As snowfall intensity increased late Tuesday morning, Lee County Emergency Management officials are alerting residents that travel will become difficult later Tuesday as wind speeds also increase.
The combination of heavy snow and winds will reduce visibility and impact travel, according to a Lee County Emergency Management Facebook post.
Lee County is among more than a dozen northern Illinois counties under a winter storm warning that also covers Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will.
Dixon, as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, had received 4.75 inches of wintry mix in the past six hours. The Sauk Valley region could see up to 12 inches of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
According to a National Weather Service statement released late this morning, snow, heavy at times, will continue for areas mainly northwest of Interstate 55 Tuesday. Snow will spread across the entire area this evening and end overnight. Northwest winds may gust as high as 45 mph Tuesday night, which may produce blowing snow, especially in open areas.
A quick-hitting system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations to the area Wednesday night, especially along and north of Interstate 80, according to the NWS.
Another winter storm may impact the area Friday into Saturday. Several inches of accumulating snow in combination with strong winds may result in difficult travel across the area into Saturday. Much colder air will spread across the region this weekend and early next week, producing dangerously cold wind chills.
River ice is expected to rapidly build up on area rivers Sunday into early next week as a much colder arctic airmass moves into the area. This will bring a threat for ice jam related flooding on area rivers into early next week.
Safety tips
The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides winter storm safety tips on its website. They include:
- Stay off roads if at all possible.
- If trapped in your car, stay inside.
- Limit your time outside.
- If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.
- Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
- Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.
- Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and begin treatment right away.
- Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.
Power outage tips
Heavy snow combined with strong winds can cause tree branches to fall, leading to power outages, according to the NWS. Here are some tips from Accuweather on how to stay safe during a power outage.
- If the power goes out in a winter weather event, temperatures can drop significantly. Make sure to keep all doors to the outside shut. Use towels to block drafts coming in from window and door cracks.
- It’s also possible to insulate windows with black blankets. The black draws heat from the sun. If the sun’s beams are coming through the window, put the blankets on the floor where the sun is directly shining instead.
- Running a bathtub of hot water also draws in heat to the house.
- Turning faucets to a trickle helps prevent pipes from freezing. If needed, wrap pipes in insulation or newspaper. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.
- Don’t rely on gas stoves, charcoal grills or other open-flame heat sources. Deadly carbon monoxide gas – which is odorless and invisible – may build up in your home.
- Carbon monoxide poisoning, fire and electric shock are hazards during an outage. Place generators away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.
- If you live in an area prone to blizzards, install carbon monoxide alarms. It’s best to put one on every floor in central locations. If the alarm sounds, move quickly to fresh air either outdoors or by an open window. Call for help and remain there until emergency personnel arrive.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. These appliances are well insulated, so food will keep for hours if opening the door is kept to a minimum. In the winter, a ready supply of snow or ice from outside can be placed in a plastic bag and put into the fridge or freezer to keep food cold.
- To keep up to date on areas affected by power outages, go to poweroutage.us.