Whiteside County towns declare snow emergencies

Several Whiteside County towns declared snow emergencies in anticipation of the major snow event predicted to begin Monday night. Here is a rundown of each city’s snow emergency guidelines:

Sterling

Sterling’s snow emergency will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. After that time, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with Sterling’s snow emergency parking regulations.

No parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.

No parking in the central business district from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. On the odd days of the month, park on the odd-numbered side of the street; on even days of the month, park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to a city news release. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

These parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the city cancels the snow emergency.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited. Cars parked in violation of the restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions regarding these parking restrictions, call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.

The city also is asking each resident to be a good neighbor and shovel their sidewalk after the plows have completed clearing the streets.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls officials have declared a snow emergency effective 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, until 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to a news release. pursuant to Rock Falls City Code, no parking is permitted on any designated snow route within the city limits during the declared snow emergency period until the snow has been completely cleared from the street.

Odd/even parking restrictions apply on all other streets that are not designated snow routes.

Odd/even parking restrictions end, block by block, once the snow has been removed from the entire width of the street.

Any vehicle parked in violation of Rock Falls City Code Section 18-158 is subject to fines as prescribed in Section 1-41(e)(1) of the Rock Falls City Code, according to the release.

Morrison

Morrison’s snow emergency declaration is effective at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. During a snow emergency, there is:

no parking on snow routes. Certain streets have been designated as snow routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (U.S. 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.

no overnight parking in the central business district. The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (U.S. 30) to the north, the railroad tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west.

calendar parking, with no parking on all other streets as provided: On even-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even-numbered side of the street. On odd-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd-numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8 a.m.

The snow emergency shall remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.

Violations of a snow emergency carry a minimum fine of $25 up to $75. During snow emergencies, Morrison police may also tow vehicles in violation, at the expense of the owner.

Residents are reminded to shovel their sidewalks and to remove snow from fire hydrants.

For more information, call Morrison City Hall at 815-772-7657 or the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.

Fulton

Fulton’s snow emergency rules begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, and will end at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. During a designated snow emergency, motor vehicle parking shall be restricted as follows:

No parking is permitted on these listed streets until the accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street. The following streets and avenues are designated as snow emergency routes: Third Avenue, 10th Avenue, 14th Avenue, 16th Avenue, 19th Avenue, 24th Avenue, Fourth Street, Fifth Street from 14th Avenue north to 10th Avenue, Sixth Street, Ninth Street and 12th Street.

Odd/even parking restrictions apply on all other city streets and avenues that are not a defined snow route. Odd/even parking restrictions will remain in effect until the termination of the snow emergency. For the purposes of this schedule, odd/even parking days begin/end at 7 a.m. Streets and avenues with year-round, in-place parking restrictions are not subject to this order. (e.g. 15th Avenue) Example: On Jan. 9, you park on the odd side of the street starting at 7 a.m. On Jan. 10, you must move any vehicle to the even side of the street by 7 a.m.

Vehicles in violation of the parking restrictions are subject to ticketing and removal.