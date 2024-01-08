Sterling, Dixon could get up to 1 foot of snow: ‘It’s going to be a lot’

DIXON — A massive winter storm is on track to pummel the Sauk Valley region through late Tuesday night, with up to a foot of snow predicted to fall in some areas.

The National Weather Service office in Romeoville was predicting anywhere from 7 to 11 inches of snow in a winter storm alert for Lee, Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties in effect until midnight Tuesday night.

According to that winter storm warning, up to 11 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected as are winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Travel will be very difficult and dangerous at times and hazardous conditions will affect Tuesday’s morning and evening commutes, according to the NWS.

Snowfall rates in excess of one inch per hour are possible at times late Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening, according to the winter storm warning. Visibility of under one-half mile is possible.

For counties to the west, including Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Rock Island, Stephenson to the north and Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Mercer, Henderson and Warren counties to the south, the National Weather Service’s Quad-City office issued a weather alert in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

That area is predicted to see a long-duration snow event with two to three periods of heavy snow expected. Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches is predicted in those counties. The lower amounts are predicted to occur along and east of a line from Macomb to Princeton, according to the NWS. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night, leading to considerable blowing and drifting snow.

Travel there also could be very difficult and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions also are expected to affect commutes Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Sauk Valley communities prepare

Sterling Public Works employees around 2 p.m. on Monday were readying the department’s trucks to handle the coming snow.

“All the trucks are fueled up and ready to go,” Sterling Public Works Superintendent Brad Schrader said.

Workers were waiting on the call from the Sterling Police Department, which was out patrolling and would let the street department know when it starts snowing, Schrader said.

This storm isn’t an “all-hands-on-deck” situation, but the department’s 15 employees – as well as those in code enforcement and wastewater – were readying for some rotating eight- to 12-hour shifts, Schrader said. Anywhere from six to nine people will plow the roads during each shift, he said.

“This is going to be a heavy storm,” Schrader said. “It’s going to come quick, and it’s going to be a lot. So if you don’t see a truck, be patient. We’re coming.”

Sterling’s streets are placed in one of three categories: snow routes, secondaries and residentials.

The snow routes are “the main arteries through town,” and include Illinois route 40, Third and Fourth streets and Lynn Boulevard, Schrader said. Secondaries include 11th and 14th streets – among others – while residential streets are everything else.

“The main reason we do that is for emergency services,” Schrader said. “We’ll stay on snow routes and keep those clear until we can jump onto secondaries or residentials.”

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Dixon hadn’t declared a snow emergency, Public Works Director Matt Heckman said, but he did note that odd/even parking automatically kicks in once 2-plus inches of snow falls.

“Like everybody, we’re watching the forecast trying to get a good handle on what’s expected,” Heckman said. “We take that information and put the appropriate staff in place. We go through a truck inspection process, load the trucks with salt and get everything prepped and ready to go. That’s going to occupy most of the time today.”

Each Public Works staff member is assigned a route somewhere in the city for which they are responsible, he said. When someone finishes their route, they’ll go assist their coworkers, Heckman said.

“We generally clear the middle of the roadway first, so traffic can pass,” Heckman explained. “As the storm subsides, we’ll go back out and do pushback and push things back to the curb.”

The plow trucks will start heading out across Dixon around the same time, but priority is given to clearing high-traffic areas, like state routes, he said. The reason is because those are the roads that allow people to get to places like KSB Hospital, Heckman noted.

He wasn’t sure exactly what time the plows would start, but said it would be once they “feel like we can make a measurable difference” in improving safety.

“It’s been a mild winter so far, and this is kind of business as usual for winter in Illinois,” Heckman said.

State weather outlook

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police also teamed up to advise the public that the first significant winter storm of the season would create slick conditions, reduce visibility and slow travel across much of the state, with some areas expected to receive more than 10 inches of snow. To prepare, IDOT’s snow and ice teams were pretreating roads and bridges as necessary Monday, and planning plowing operations that would continue throughout the storm and into the days afterward.

“Our team at IDOT spends the entire year preparing for snow and ice season, but the public’s cooperation is essential to ensure everyone’s safety,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “The safest option during winter weather always is to avoid unnecessary trips. If you are driving, expect travel to be slow and build plenty of extra time into your schedule throughout the week. Conditions may be dangerous at times. And please give our plows and trucks room to operate during any storm and after the snow has stopped falling.”

IDOT and the Illinois State Police said snow accumulations are expected to range from 1 to 5 inches east of Interstate 55, with higher totals to the west, including up to 11 inches in the Rockford area and a foot or more in northwest Illinois and the Quad-Cities. Between 1 and 5 inches are anticipated in the Chicago area. Significant rain is forecast for the southern regions of Illinois.

Statewide, IDOT has available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to treat roads, spread salt, plow snow and respond to weather emergencies.

IDOT and the ISP said those who must travel could face destinations that have significantly higher amounts of snow than where their trip originated. Drivers are reminded to slow down, anticipate much longer travel times, increase braking distances and expect conditions to deteriorate.

Those two agencies also noted that another storm is predicted to hit later this week, with more snow forecasted along with bitter cold.

“With winter weather moving into Illinois, remember to be prepared and use caution,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “Simple things like making sure to clear any snow and ice from your vehicle before you get on the road, planning extra time for your drive so you can take it slow, and moving over for emergency vehicles who are handling crashes because of the weather can mean the difference between a safe trip and a deadly one.”

Travel tips

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.