NWS: Sauk Valley could get 6-12 inches of snow starting Monday night

DAVENPORT — A potent and prolonged winter storm is expected to impact Sterling, Rock Falls and the surrounding area Monday night into early Wednesday morning, when anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow could potentially blanket the region.

According to a National Weather Service winter storm watch issued Sunday morning from the Quad-City NWS office:

the storm is part of a system that will overspread the area from the south Monday evening and eventually end from west to east Tuesday evening. The storm is predicted to affect portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa, portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, and northeast Missouri.

northwestern Illinois counties included in the winter storm watch area as of Sunday morning are Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Hancock and McDonough.

there will be two to three periods of higher-intensity snow Monday evening and during the day Tuesday. The NWS says to expect very hazardous travel conditions at times.

winds could gust as high as 40 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday morning leading to blowing and drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Monday and the commutes Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible in Whiteside County, which includes Sterling and Rock Falls.

A closer look

According to the NWS forecast that includes Sterling and Rock Falls, snow will begin falling after 7 p.m. Monday, with a low around 31 and gusts of up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% and new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

The chance of precipitation is again predicted to be 100% Tuesday, with the high temperature predicted to be near 33. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Snow will fall mainly before midnight. The temperature will drop to the mid-20s that night.

While Lee County is not in the winter storm watch area, snow also is expected to accumulate in that area, according to the National Weather Service’s Romeoville office. Snow will start to fall Monday night, with anywhere from 2 to 4 inches expected as well as wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Snow will continue Tuesday and winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, according to the NWS. No predicted accumulation amount was listed as of Sunday morning.