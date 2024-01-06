Shutter to Think: Rolling into the new year with a tradition not to be skipped

Ten riders took part in the 34th annual New Year's Day bike ride Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Dixon. Leaving Green River Cyclery, the riders cruised out to Lowell Park and back for a 10-mile ride. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ten bicyclists took part in the 34th annual New Year's Day bike ride Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Dixon. Leaving Green River Cyclery, the riders cruised out to Lowell Park and back for a 10-mile ride. (Alex T. Paschal)

I can’t start the year off right without grabbing a few photos of the Rock River Bicycle Club’s annual New Year’s Day ride in Dixon.

I’m not sure how many times I’ve covered the event, but it’s certainly nowhere near the number of years the event has been taking place – a stout 34. And in that time (to parody the mailman’s creed) neither snow, nor rain, nor unreasonable cold snap that no human being would reasonably choose to subject themselves to, has prevented the ride.

In one such frigid and snowy ride in 2014, local cycling godfather BJ Fenwick geared up and made a somewhat shorter ride all on his own, thus never wavering from the tradition.

Every year I’m asked, and have threatened, to participate in the ride myself, but this year I had an even better excuse for not participating than my usual (lame) answer of, “Well, I can’t take pictures and ride at the same time.”

I had loaned my bike to a friend so she could make the Trek (see what I did there?). BJ was unable to ride this year, but a host of plucky bikers filled in and made the estimated 10-mile loop.

So at the threat of it being one of those teeth-chattering, oh-my-gosh-do-I-still-have-toes kind of days, I contend that next year I will participate in the ride.

Unless, of course, someone wants to borrow my bike.

