MANCHESTER, N.H. – Three local residents have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. The fall terms ran from September to December.

Local students named to the list are Chelsea Klein of Mount Carroll, James Yarbrough of Sterling and Austin Burger of Tampico.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list.