Dixon City Council approves committee appointments

DIXON – The Dixon City Council has approved reappointments to the KSB Hospital Board, Dixon Airport Board and Dixon Plan Commission.

At its December meeting, the council confirmed the reappointments of Colleen T. Henkel and Lynn Knodle, as well as the appointment of Lauren Roth, to the KSB board. Their terms will run until Dec. 31, 2026.

Ray Neisewander III and Larry Ebert were reappointed to the Dixon Airport Board, with their terms also concluding at the end of 2026. Mary Mahan-Deatherage was appointed to the Dixon Plan Commission for a term running until Aug. 31, 2025.

In other business, the council approved: