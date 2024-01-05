Dixon City Council approves committee appointments

DIXON – The Dixon City Council has approved reappointments to the KSB Hospital Board, Dixon Airport Board and Dixon Plan Commission.
At its December meeting, the council confirmed the reappointments of Colleen T. Henkel and Lynn Knodle, as well as the appointment of Lauren Roth, to the KSB board. Their terms will run until Dec. 31, 2026.
Ray Neisewander III and Larry Ebert were reappointed to the Dixon Airport Board, with their terms also concluding at the end of 2026. Mary Mahan-Deatherage was appointed to the Dixon Plan Commission for a term running until Aug. 31, 2025.
In other business, the council approved:
- a variance request from Thomas Dvorak, 1025 Idlewild Drive. He requested a variance reducing the required 30-foot rear-yard setback to 20 feet to allow for constructing an addition at the back of the residence. The Zoning Board of Appeals earlier heard the request at a public hearing and voted to recommend approval of the petition.
- a resolution amending the city’s Street Department fiscal 2024 budget. The council OK’d amending the budget’s line items to accommodate additional training. The amendment will increase the line item for “professional development” by $3,000 and decrease the “part-time wages” line item within the properties budget by $3,000.
- an engineering agreement between the city and Crawford, Murphy and Tilly for construction phase services in connection with the airport entryway and parking lot rehabilitation. The total contract price for the services is not to exceed $67,300. The city is eligible to be reimbursed by the Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics for these costs in the future.
- signing Community State Bank’s release of liability and assumption of risk for public safety training. The Dixon Fire Department sought the motion to allow the mayor to sign the release in relation to training at the 1700 S. Galena Ave. property owned by Community State Bank. The building is going to be razed in the future, and the bank offered the department the opportunity to train on emergency response skills inside the building. The release will cover both the fire department and the Dixon Police Department.