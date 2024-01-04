SVCC accepting applications for The Academy

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON – The Academy at Sauk Valley Community College is accepting applications from area high school juniors for the 2024-25 academic year.

Applications and all supporting documents are accepted online at svcc.edu/academy and are due by midnight Thursday, Feb. 1.

The Academy at SVCC provides high-performing high school seniors access to the college experience by attending college classes full time at SVCC. Students should be highly motivated, have the ability to work independently, demonstrate the desire to pursue college-level coursework beyond the high school curriculum and have access to reliable transportation.

The Academy participants work with an SVCC academic adviser to create an academic program plan tailored to meet their transfer needs based on an identified major and transfer schools. Additionally, Academy students will have the opportunity to develop their leadership skills and be involved in several service and cultural activities.

For program information and application requirements, visit svcc.edu/academy or attend the Academy informational session at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 in the SVCC Riverview Conference Room. Virtual options are available. Email joe.a.bright@svcc.edu or call 815-835-6305