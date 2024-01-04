Sauk Valley Business Briefs: Ottens joins Midland Wealth Management as investment adviser

EFFINGHAM — Midland Wealth Management, a division of Midland States Bank, has announced that Ashley Ottens has joined as an investment adviser, serving clients in Sterling, Dixon and surrounding areas.

“We are excited to welcome Ashley to our group,” said Dan L. Stevenson, executive vice president of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management. “Her experience and commitment to client success align seamlessly with our values. She combines personalized strategies with understanding each client’s unique circumstances to help them secure their financial future.”

As an investment adviser with over 13 years’ experience, Ottens utilizes a comprehensive approach to financial planning and helps empower individuals and families to achieve their financial goals. Prior to joining Midland, she was a wealth management adviser at an investment adviser and brokerage subsidiary of a major financial institution. Ottens received her master of business administration degree from the University of Iowa and her bachelor of arts degree in organizational/corporate communication from Northern Illinois University.

She holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses and life and health insurance licenses. Ottens also obtained the fraternal insurance counselor and retirement income certified professional designations.

Birkey’s Farm Store announces CEO Mike Hedge’s retirement

CHAMPAIGN — Birkey’s Farm Store CEO Mike Hedge is announcing his retirement after nearly 32 years of service.

Hedge first joined Birkey’s as the chief financial officer in 1992; in 2013 he stepped up as president and CEO, wielding leadership over business operations and strategic initiatives.

“Birkey’s has a culture that is all about building genuine relationships. I am going to miss all the relationships I’ve built over the years. When I look at the team working alongside me, I know Birkey’s is in good hands,” Hedge said.

Following Hedge’s retirement, Birkey’s President Brady Foster will assume the role of CEO. Foster has taken on various positions at the dealership and corporate level over his 15 years of service and has served as president for the past year.

Brady Foster, left, and Mike Hedge of Birkey’s Farm Store. (Photo provided by Birkey’s Farm Store)

“It has been a privilege working with Mike – he is an excellent mentor and leader. I admire the great effort he has put into the Birkey’s organization. I’m honored to take on this role and lead our employee-owners in continued success and growth,” said Foster.

Hedge’s retirement became effective Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Livestock Production and Principles for Beginners webinar series set

FREEPORT — The Livestock Production and Principles for Beginners webinar series returns in 2024.

This monthly series, first launched in 2023, addresses the needs of those who are getting started, exploring the concept of, or even assisting, those currently raising livestock. With a focus on helping those who are brand new to livestock, 4-H families may be interested in these sessions.

These sessions will all be held via the Zoom platform and begin at 6 p.m. on their respective nights. There will be a $15 fee to attend the whole series or a $5 fee per session. Pre-registration is required by the day before each session to receive the Zoom link to attend. To register or for more information, visit go.illinois.edu/jsw or call the U of I Extension office at 815-235-4125.

“For those starting their livestock journey, we know that it can be challenging finding the right resources and getting the right answers,” said Local Foods and Small Farms Educator Grant McCarty. “These webinar series presented by U of I Extension experts aim to cover essential and relevant topics that producers can put into place the upcoming season, gaining confidence in their livestock production.”

Sessions for 2024 will build upon those for 2023. For the second presentation in the series, Extension Educator Katie Bell will cover “Equine Pasture Management” on Feb. 1. Bell will discuss strategies for building and maintaining pasture health, fencing options, equine health on pastures and alternate strategies for keeping horses on small acres. She will also share insights from her own experiences and reliable resources.

Other topics being covered include: “A Fence Is A Fence, Right?” by Stanley Solomon on Jan. 11, “Selling Meat in Illinois” by Doug Gucker on Feb. 29, and “Sheep and Goat Internal Parasite Management” by Sarah Farley on March 14.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in any of these programs, contact the U of I Extension office at 815-235-4125. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet requests.