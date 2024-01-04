Eastland girls basketball rolls over Milledgeville: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

Girls basketball

Eastland 77, Milledgeville 23: At Milledgeville, the Cougars outscored the Missiles 27-7 in the second quarter en route to an NUIC South win.

Eastland was led by Trixie Carroll with 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists; Olivia Klinefelter with 15 points and nine rebounds; Lily Mullen with 12 points and Sienna Peterson with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Jenica Stoner dished nine assists and Morgan McCullough chipped in six points, six steals and six assists for the Cougars.

Milledgeville was led by Olivia Schurman with 10 points.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,603, Rockford Lutheran 2,397: At Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon, the Dukes rolled past the Crusaders for a conference win.

Dixon was led by Cody Geil with a 663 series and match-high 255 game followed by Wyatt Miller with a 636, Clark Bonnewell with a 613, Daniel Sotelo with a 579, Aaron Fitzanko with a 566 and David Laird with a 546.

Erie-Prophetstown 2,454, Hall 2,133: At Triple Play Bowling in Fulton, the Panthers topped the Red Devils by 321 pins.

E-P was led by Brice Howell with a 494 series followed by Keith Goodson with a 488, Ryder Sumner with a 437, Robert Winters with a 410, Brenden Boggs-Chavez with a 316 and Jaqin Glines with a 309.