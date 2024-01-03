Whiteside SWCD hosts forest improvement workshop Jan. 13

MORRISON — A forest improvement workshop will be Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

The session will be from 9-11 a.m. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The event is free to attend.

Luke Koett, an Illinois Department of Natural Resources forester, will be the instructor.

Raffle items include a drop torch, backpack sprayer and a basket of forestry supply items. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each or three for $25. You will need to be present to win, with the drawing to take place right after the workshop.

The workshop is being offered by the Whiteside County Soil and Water Conservation District Education Fund and the Illinois DNR. Proceeds will benefit the Whiteside County SWCD Education Fund.

Call the Whiteside County SWCD office at 815-772-2124, Ext. 3, by Jan. 10 to register.