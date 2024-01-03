Rock Falls High School’s students of the month announced

ROCK FALLS — Meet four Rock Falls High School students who have been selected students of the month in the first half of the 2023-2024 school year.

September 2023

Grace Boostrom, a senior, is the daughter of Matthew Boostrom and Erika Wiersema. She has four siblings: Blake, Kade, Jakob and Avery.

Grace Boostrom (Photo provided by Grace Boostrom)

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I am enrolled in at the Whiteside Area Career Center, Allied Health, is extremely engaging. My teacher, Carrie Widolff, creates a fun learning environment. Before every test, we play games to review. Along with our class work, my WACC class offers students a chance to shadow jobs in the medical field.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I am planning on attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where I will major in bio-chemistry. My long-term goal is to become an OB physician assistant.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite activities that I participate in is BLIND. This program has allowed me to connect with students from other schools while also helping create a better school environment for my peers. Another one of my favorite activities to participate in is BLAST. In BLAST, we visit the local elementary schools, where we are chosen by a “little.” As a “big,” I spend time with my little and create a meaningful connection with them as the school year progresses.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The pep rallies that our student council puts together have always been a personal favorite of mine. The competitiveness between the classes during the games is always funny to see.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to live a happy, meaningful life where I can give back to others. I hope, as a society, we move to be kinder and more welcoming to those we may not understand.

October 2023

Angela Gallentine is a senior and the daughter of Shannon Gallentine and William Gallentine. She has one sibling, Naomi.

Angela Gallentine (Photo provided by Angela Gallentine)

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find my speech communications class to be very engaging because I enjoy writing and giving speeches. We get to pick our own topics to speak about, which I always enjoy. My teacher, Kelly Schaefer, always makes learning fun and is very helpful when we write.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: When I graduate, I hope to attend Augustana College and study Communication Sciences and Disorders.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: In my sophomore and junior years, I participated in the Spanish club and tech for the drama club. However, due to my heavy class load and work schedule, I am unable to participate in drama club this semester. I plan on returning to the drama club next semester because I love theater and being involved in production.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: The most memorable event that I participated in through school was being able to go to Girls State in June 2023. I met many amazing girls there who I am friends with to this day, and the speakers at the event were very inspiring.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that the next generation will learn to be empathetic and caring of others.

November 2023

Claire Bickett, a senior, is the daughter of Brad and Jolene Bickett and has three siblings, Bailey, Jalen and Miley.

Claire Bickett (Photo provided by Claire Bickett)

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I love Physical Education! I am super competitive, I enjoy playing all the games and I don’t like sitting at a desk all day.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to study psychology/sociology and play college volleyball. After graduation, I am traveling to Europe with some of my classmates.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular is definitely volleyball; however, I really enjoy the BLIND program at Rock Falls High School.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Getting third place with my volleyball team at state.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to be successful and make a positive impact on others’ lives.

December 2023

Gavin Sands, a senior, is the son of Jason Sands and Nicole Sands and has two siblings, Maya and Maddie.

Gavin Sands (Photo provided by Gavin Sands)

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find engaging is Economics because I can use the information in the future. It is also a subject that is both challenging and thought-provoking.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I have not yet decided on a college, but I plan on attending a four-year university and studying computer science, possibly with a minor in business or cybersecurity.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I participate in both basketball and baseball at Rock Falls High School. I love being a part of a team and playing sports with my friends and teammates.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: An activity I feel is meaningful is being a part of BLIND. I have been with the group through my last two years and have become a leader. We help freshmen from RFHS and other surrounding schools connect and create bonds with each other throughout their time in high school. I’ve met many different people that I’ve connected with and found friendships where I never thought I could.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I will become a software engineer and use my passion to drive my career.