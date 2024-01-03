Boys basketball: Eastland runs the fast break, breaks down Amboy for NUIC South win

AMBOY – Defense turning into offense. That was a consistent theme for Eastland in its dominating 53-16 NUIC South win over Amboy on Tuesday night.

The Cougars established a 23-2 lead over the Clippers in the first quarter, and that more or less set the tone for the first half.

“Definitely getting into gaps on defense and just talking and playing hard. Fast breaks, all of that,” Eastland junior Adam Awender said about how his team limited Amboy. “We work a lot on defense. Always talking, always communicating to each other, knowing where everyone’s at. So we work a lot on our defense, and we take pride in playing defense.”

Eastland senior Trevor Janssen hit a spot-up 3 from the right wing 10 seconds into the game, and Awender scored back-to-back layups to cap a 7-0 run through the first 2:34.

Amboy junior Quinn Leffelman sank a layup with 5:13 remaining to end the scoring drought, but the Clippers were shut out for the remainder of the first quarter.

Eastland sophomore Parker Krogman sparked the ensuing 16-0 run with a mid-range fadeaway jumper and a fast-break layup off his own steal. Awender picked a pocket and finished a layup at the other end, then Janssen sank back-to-back putbacks for 17-2 lead with 1:30 left in the first. Awender followed with a putback of his own and another layup, and junior Peyton Spears hit a buzzer-beater layup for a 23-2 lead after the first quarter.

Eastland’s Trevor Janssen drives to the hoop against Amboy Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at Amboy High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

“We just didn’t do the fundamental things right to give ourselves an opportunity to get into scoring position and get good shots. We had too many turnovers,” Amboy coach Brad Dunlap said. “We just didn’t really follow the game plan real well, which comes back to me, and we’ve gotta be more prepared. I’m disappointed in how we came out. We had a lot of days off to get prepared for this game, so I’m kind of disappointed in how we came out tonight.”

The Cougars outpaced the Clippers 16-5 in the second quarter to build a 39-7 halftime lead. Eastland grabbed nine steals and several defensive rebounds to fuel their fast-break offense in the first half.

Junior Tanner Stern went coast to coast off a steal 33 seconds into the second quarter, then, after a layup by Amboy junior Eddie Jones cut the deficit to 25-4, Eastland responded with a 10-0 run.

Awender buried a right-wing 3 at the 6:45 mark, Janssen followed with a layup, Awender got a steal and went end to end for another layup, and Spears drilled a right-wing 3 for a 35-4 advantage with 3:22 remaining.

Eastland slowed the pace in the third quarter and expanded the lead to 47-12.

Both teams emptied their benches at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We practice defense like no other team, I feel like, so I think that helps a lot. It’s like our main point, defense travels,” Janssen said. “After a hard game at DeKalb, I think we’re at our top game right now. We’re playing our best ball, so I think it’s pretty good.”

Janssen totaled 12 points and four rebounds; Awender contributed 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists; Spears supplied 10 points and four rebounds; and sophomores Parker Krogman and Zyacen Haverland added six points each. Krogman also had six rebounds and two assists.

Jones paced the Clippers with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals, and sophomore Ezra Parker grabbed four rebounds.

“Coach [Tyler] Zumdahl does a pretty good job. They’ve got their defense doing pretty good,” Dunlap said. “They’ve got two really good players. Krogman is a really good defender, and we know that all those other ones did pretty good, so we knew it was going to be a challenge.”