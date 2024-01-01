Rock Falls fire chief appointment on council agenda

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 2, will consider the appointment of a new fire chief.

The council’s regular meeting agenda lists action items that include appointment of Ken Wolf as fire chief effective Feb. 1. The council also will consider appointing Vickey Bird to the council to represent the 2nd Ward, effective Jan. 2, and the reappointment of John Larson to the Industrial Development Commission.

The council will also vote on authorizing Mayor Rod Kleckler to sign the Public Water Supply Loan Program’s loan application forms and supporting documents. The council also will have the second reading and possibly adopt an ordinance amendng Rock Falls’ raffles ordinance.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Rock Falls’ Council Chambers, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.