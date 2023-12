Dr. Bill Kuhfus poses for a photo with Rose Henry and Isabelle Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 during an open house for the retiring veterinarian. (Alex T. Paschal)

Longtime veterinarian Dr. Bill Kuhfus was celebrated Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, with an open house at River Ridge Animal Hospital, Dixon. Kuhfus was part of the company for almost 40 years. HIs last working day was Thursday.