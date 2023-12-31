Dixon native Sauer co-authors book

Katie Sauer, a Dixon native, has released her first co-author publication, "Womanhood: Identity to Intimacy and Everything in Between". (Photo provided by Katie Sauer)

DIXON — Katie Sauer, a Dixon native, has released her first co-author publication, “Womanhood: Identity to Intimacy and Everything in Between”.

In this book the voice of Sauer and 14 other women come together to discuss womanhood and some of the challenges that come with it.

Through a collection of stories and essays, readers are invited to join a journey of self-discovery, empowerment and growth. From exploring the formation of identity and navigating life’s challenges to embracing intimacy and meaningful relationships, “Womanhood” covers a wide range of topics relevant to every woman’s life, according to a news release.

“Womanhood: Identity to Intimacy and Everything in Between” is for women seeking to embrace their true selves, connect with others authentically and live lives of purpose and fulfillment, according to the release.

“Womanhood: Identity to Intimacy and Everything in Between” can be found at Books on First in Dixon, on Amazon and at the Barnes and Noble website.