The Paper Escape hosting annual Dungeons & Dragons brawl

The three main Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks with a set of tabletop role-playing dice in front of them. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

DIXON — It’s player-versus-player-versus-monster Saturday at The Paper Escape’s fourth annual Dungeons & Dragons brawl.

The last player whose character is left standing at the end of the tiered tournament wins, said Kerri Smith, owner of The Paper Escape.

“It can get pretty loud with lots of high energy,” Smith said of the event. “It’s just a place to have fun and be yourself, really – and kill a couple characters and monsters along the way.”

Play starts at noon Saturday, Dec. 30, and – depending on how many people participate – likely will run until 5 or 6 p.m., she said. The Paper Escape is located at 205 W. First St., Dixon.

Dungeons & Dragons – commonly shortened to D&D or DnD – is a tabletop role-playing game set in worlds of swords and sorcery.

In a normal game, most of the players create characters that they then roleplay, while one person takes on the role of dungeon master, or DM. The dungeon master serves as the game’s lead storyteller and rules referee.

According to “D&D Player’s Handbook” for fifth edition, a game follows a basic, three-step pattern of play:

The dungeon master describes the environment. The players describe what they want their characters to do. Some of the actions characters take will require rolling a die to determine the outcome. The dungeon master narrates the results of the characters’ actions.

Prior knowledge of, or experience with, D&D is beneficial but not necessary for this event, Smith said.

“There’s so many people here that have DM experience that, if people have questions, somebody will be able to answer them,” she said.

If people want to bring their own dice to play with, they’re welcome to, Smith said. If someone doesn’t have dice, there will be a few sets available for use, she said.

Participants will play with randomly assigned, pregenerated, level three characters, Smith said. There will be a champion fighter, thief rogue, evocation wizard and a war domain cleric.

Four people will play at a time, and their characters will fight until they die, Smith explained. The last character standing will move on to the next round, she said.

“You are killing the monsters when they come, but it’s not necessarily co-op, because you want to be the last one standing and win the pot,” Smith said. “It’s kind of you versus everything.”

Smith said people interested in participating should try to show up by 11:30 a.m. so there’s time to organize everyone. There is a $5 entry fee, which can be paid with cash, credit or debit.

Children as young as 7 or 8 can participate, but anyone under 12 should have parents present, Smith said.