Girls basketball: Amboy tops Newman for Amboy Holiday Tournament title

AMBOY – In the Amboy Holiday Tournament championship, defense and hustle plays proved to be the deciding factors.

Amboy, which defeated Newman 43-35 Friday on its home court, grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and allowed just five third-quarter points en route to its 13th win of the season.

The Clippers (13-4) took a two-point lead after a back-and-forth first half, then started to pull away with a 13-5 surge in the third quarter.

The scoring outburst began with a 6-0 run. Amboy junior Tyrah Vaessen and senior Maeve Larson made layups around a putback by senior Elly Jones to build a 25-17 lead midway through the third quarter.

“We knew that it was going to be rough. We didn’t think they were going to come out that hot, but in the end, we just wanted it more and we kept battling,” Larson said. “When our team gets hot, we just all get so excited, and once we’re excited, you can’t stop us.”

After Newman freshman Elaina Allen went coast to coast off a steal, Vaessen hit a putback jumper, and Jones nailed two free throws in the final seconds for a 32-22 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Newman (10-10) cut the deficit to seven points twice in the fourth quarter, but Amboy consistently found answers. Junior Emily Sachs made a layup and a putback to ignite a second 6-0 run, and Vaessen went the length of the court off a steal for a 38-25 lead with 5:21 remaining.

“I think we had some turnovers, some miscommunications. Some of our plays didn’t work out the way we needed them to,” Newman senior Jess Johns said about the third-quarter slump. “I honestly think we had eight girls today, too. That may have played a little bit into fatigue and everything.”

Newman’s Jess Johns puts up a shot against Amboy’s Emily Sachs Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at the Amboy holiday basketball tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

A putback by Johns made it a 10-point game with just over a minute left, and junior Helen Papoccia nailed a left-corner 3 to get within 42-35 with 44 seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late.

“I’m really proud of our team. Having a young team, it’s really easy to get down when you’re outsized or outnumbered,” Johns said. “We kept a positive attitude and we kept fighting till the end, which I think is something very special about our team. We do not give up.”

Newman opened the game on a 9-2 run with consecutive 3-pointers over a 1:30 span by freshmen Allen and Brooklyn Smith and sophomore Lucy Oetting.

Amboy quickly recovered, however, answering with a 13-2 run to finish the opening period.

Junior Addison Pertell and Larson hit opposite corner 3s to make it a one-point game with just over two minutes left, then Vaessen scored a fast-break layup to take a 12-11 lead.

Larson hit a right-corner 3 to push it to 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.

“We knew as a team we needed to play better defense and stop those guys,” Vaessen said. “We talked all week about this, packing it in and just getting to shooters is what we really tried to focus on as a team.”

Johns scored five points in the first 5:18 of the second quarter to tie the game at 16, and Oetting gave the Comets a 17-16 lead with a free throw as 2:18 remained.

“We sped it up as much as we could, tried to beat them down the court. We worked with the speed that we had,” Johns said. “We just tried to pick up the pace and beat them down the court because we knew that they outsized us.”

But Pertell had the final response in the first half, draining a top-of-the-key 3 in the last 25 seconds for a 19-17 Amboy lead.

“Our team really talks to us when we move the ball. We can hear who’s open. Everybody lets us know what’s going on,” said Larson about Amboy assisting on all seven first-half field goals. “You just get a feeling when you need to take the shot, and everybody knows to go rebound to help you out with it.”

The Clippers outpaced the Comets 24-18 in the second half to seal the win.

Vaessen led Amboy with 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals; Pertell scored nine points; Larson supplied eight points and 12 rebounds; Jones chipped in seven points and four steals; and Sachs added six points and seven rebounds.

Johns paced the Comets with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals; Smith scored nine points on three 3s and grabbed four rebounds; Allen tallied six points and two steals; Papoccia totaled five points, six rebounds and two assists; and Oetting added four points and five rebounds.