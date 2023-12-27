Sheriff: Cellphone records being scrutinized in fatal Lee County hit-and-run

DIXON – The investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Walton on Dec. 4 continues, and no arrests have been made, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan said Wednesday.

Detectives have a suspect – a caller who turned him- or herself in the day after the crash that killed pedestrian Patrick James Yocum – but they are in the process of examining the cellphone records of both, Whelan said, adding that he expects to know more soon.

The caller told investigators he or she was in a crash near that location.

The caller was questioned and his or her 2014 Jeep was impounded, but the person’s name or other details will not be released unless and until charges are filed, Whelan said.

Yocum, 40, of Rock Falls, was walking near the intersection of Sterling and Walton roads about 9:30 p.m. when he was hit.

He was found in the middle of the road by a passerby and was pronounced dead at KSB Hospital in Dixon.