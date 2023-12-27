Settlement in wrongful death suit filed against Dixon man, bars in the offing

DIXON – A settlement in the wrongful death suit filed against a Dixon man and three downtown bars is awaiting a judge’s sign-off.

Sharese Sneed, now of Dixon, has agreed to the $165,000 settlement offer.

She filed suit July 20 in Lee County Court.

The lawsuit accuses Derrick L. Flynn, 40, and Tipsy, PatiO’s Irish Pub, and Galena Trail Inc., which owns Drifters Saloon, of being responsible for the death of her son, Yishmael Q. Sneed, who died Sept. 24, 2022, after being thrown or falling from a moving car.

If approved, $105,000, the policy limit, will come from Flynn’s insurance, while $60,000 will be paid by the three taverns, court records show.

Her petition for leave to settle the suit was filed Dec. 14. A status hearing with Judge Douglas Lee is set for Jan. 11.

Investigators say the two were drinking at the bars, then got into a fight around 1:30 a.m.

Sneed died of blunt force injuries received when he “exited” the vehicle Flynn was driving west in the 1200 block of Palmyra Road, Dixon police said.

All three bars served Flynn into the early morning hours of Sept. 24, although he was “observably intoxicated,” and staff continued to serve him even though he had been served enough drinks that they “knew or should have known he was intoxicated,” according to the suit.

Under the Illinois Liquor Control Act, also known as the Dram Shop Act, a provider of alcoholic beverages can be held liable for a person’s injuries or death caused by an intoxicated person if the alcohol that was sold or otherwise provided caused or contributed to the intoxication, and if the intoxication was the “proximate,” or primary, cause of the injuries or death.

In addition to being drunk, Flynn was driving too fast for conditions, failed to stay in his own lane and failed to make sure Sneed was properly secured when he was thrown, according to the suit.

Sharese Sneed is represented by Deutschman & Skafish of Chicago.

Flynn is charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice (for refusing a blood draw at the hospital to determine if he was intoxicated), both felonies, and with DUI and domestic battery, both misdemeanors.

Aggravated battery carries two to five years in prison, obstructing justice one to four years.

He was arrested that night, and posted $20,000 of $200,000 bond and was freed on Sept. 29, 2022.

Flynn also was charged Aug. 23 after police said he again got into a fight in a moving vehicle, this time with a woman while he was her passenger.

Flynn is accused of beating her in the face with an aluminum bottle and hitting her with his hands as she was driving them from Rock Falls back to Dixon on Bloody Gulch Road.

He is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, for “causing severe lacerations and various chipped or dislodged teeth,” and with aggravated battery in a public place, in this case a public thoroughfare.

He faces two to five years on each count if convicted.

Bond was set at $300,000; he posted $30,000 and was freed on Sept. 8.

He has a preliminary hearing Jan. 4 in both cases.

According to Lee County Court records, he also has a 2010 conviction for aggravated battery, for beating a man in the face with a pitcher on Nov. 15, 2009; and a 2004 conviction for theft, both felonies.