Lee County amends employee handbook to give part-time, seasonal workers PTO

DIXON — The policies in Lee County’s employee handbook now comply with the Paid Leave for All Workers Act.

On Dec. 21, Lee County Board members voted unanimously to adopt changes to the county’s employee handbook regarding paid time off and social media. The change to the social media section is planned to be addressed in a new, standalone social media policy that is in progress.

“Primarily the changes to the handbook came from the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which was adopted by the state of Illinois this past year,” County Administrator Wendy Ryerson told County Board members.

The Paid Leave for All Workers Act was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in March, making Illinois the third state in the nation to mandate paid time off to be used for any reason. It goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

“Largely the impact to this county is that it requires paid leave for all employees, including part-time, seasonal and temporary,” Ryerson said. “We had always had benefits for full-time staff that exceed the minimum requirement in the act, but we had not been providing paid leave benefits for seasonal and part-time staff.”

The changes in Lee County’s employee handbook include: