Girls basketball: Sterling finds groove after halftime, rolls past Freeport

DIXON – With frequent drives to the basket and solid defense, Sterling took control against Freeport in the first half of its opener at the 45th annual Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament at Reagan Middle School on Wednesday.

Turning up the defensive pressure in the second half and surging on a sizable run in the third quarter, the Golden Warriors beat the Pretzels 58-40.

[ Photos: Sterling vs Freeport at the Dixon KSB Holiday basketball tournament ]

Sterling freshman Joslynn James was the engine for a 17-7 third-quarter run. With 12 points in a four-minute-and-21-second span, she helped the Golden Warriors to a commanding a 16-point lead.

“When Joslynn’s out there, we always know she’s going to execute,” Sterling junior Madison Austin said. “She’ll do whatever she can to help us succeed.”

James’ scoring surge began at the 6:11 mark with a three-point play off a fast-break layup. After answering a Pretzels’ free throw with another layup off a baseline drive, James pulled up from the top of the key for a 3 and a 32-22 lead with 3:12 to play.

“We talked about playing together as a team and helping each other and making sure you’re there on defense,” Austin said about the halftime discussion. “So just putting that all together really helps us out.”

After Sterling freshman Nia Harris grabbed a steal and assisted on junior Delali Amankwa’s fast-break layup, James went coast-to-coast off a steal, then hit a free-throw line jumper to stretch the lead to 16 points. Austin hit a short fadeaway jumper with 1:19 to go, and Sterling took a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Energy was our main thing,” James said about the third-quarter surge. “Once we get in that [groove], we just don’t stop. Like a foot on the gas pedal. I feed off my teammates’ energy. If they’re pumped up, I’m pumped up, and that just makes it fun.”

The first half was a back-and-forth affair. Sterling (5-8) opened the game with a 6-0 run in the first 1:41, getting a right-wing 3 from James and an and-1 layup from Austin to build the early advantage.

Freeport sophomore Aaliyah Martin tied the game 6-6 with a layup just past the five-minute mark, but Amankwa answered with two reverse layups to recapture the lead in the last 3:10 of the quarter.

Amankwa completed a three-point play on the first layup, then got to the rim again with 33 seconds left for an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Freeport (5-7) took a 14-13 lead with 3:53 remaining in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by senior Mekaeyana Walker-Castle, but Sterling had the response again – this time in the form of a 10-0 run over the next two minutes.

Sterling’s Delali Amankwa puts up a pass against Freeport Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 in the Dixon KSB holiday basketball tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Golden Warriors junior Natalie Eddinger hit the first of two free throws to tie it 14-14 with 3:25 to go, then Amankwa made two layups around an Austin and-1 layup and two free throws to push the lead to 23-14.

Sterling led 23-17 at halftime.

“We just keep shooting, and if that’s not working, then just drive in and work as a team so that something works,” James said about fighting through first-half shooting struggles.

Freeport sophomore Kymarea Parker cut the deficit to 23-19 with a fast-break layup in the first 32 seconds of the third quarter, but the Golden Warriors stole the momentum with a 17-5 run over the last 6:11.

The Pretzels saved their highest-scoring quarter for last, but the Golden Warriors countered with 18 points of their own – scoring 10 of those on free throws to seal the win.

Sterling got contributions from up and down the lineup, as 12 players recorded a stat in the victory.

James finished with 19 points, four rebounds and two blocks; Austin totaled 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks; Amankwa supplied 13 points and five rebounds; and Eddinger had seven rebounds off the bench for the Golden Warriors.

Senior Jaliyah Young paced the Freeport attack with 11 points and eight rebounds; Walker-Castle contributed eight points and two rebounds; and Martin, Parker and Keagan Huggins added seven points each.