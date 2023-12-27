Fitness exam ordered for Dixon man charged with attempted sex assault

DIXON – A Dixon man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman was ordered to undergo a mental fitness evaluation before his case proceeds.

Donald J. Smith, 37, is charged in Lee County Court with attempted criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse, punishable by three to seven, two to five and one to three years, respectively.

According to Dixon police, on Oct. 20, while the woman was at KSB Hospital, Smith, a patient there, held her down, told her he was going to rape her and grabbed her through her clothes.

A status hearing is set for Jan. 10.