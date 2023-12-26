Sterling man sentenced to four years in string of burglaries, thefts

MORRISON – A longtime felon who was charged in five separate felony cases this year and one last year pleaded guilty in four of them and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Erik. W. Dunaven, 47, of Sterling, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Whiteside County Court to aggravated DUI with no valid driver’s license, two counts of burglary, and one of theft.

He was sentenced to three years, six months on one burglary and on one theft charge, and four years each on the other two charges, to be served concurrently. He was given credit for 106 days served, and must pay court costs and restitution.

Two counts of burglary, four of theft and two misdemeanors were dismissed per a plea agreement.

Dunaven was arrested Sept. 5 after a warrant was issued when he failed to appear eight weeks earlier on the charges, filed Nov. 9, 2022, of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and without a valid driver’s license, and misdemeanor driving on a revoked license and driving under the influence of drugs.

Dunaven also was arrested on one count of burglary for entering Willy’s restaurant, 3210 W. Lincolnway in Sterling, on June 25 with the intent to steal something.

The other four cases, filed Oct. 11, accused Dunaven of stealing less than $500 from the Chuck Wagon Saloon, Abby’s, and the Sinnississpi Townhomes office, and of taking a laptop from the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Lifescape program, all in Sterling.

He also was charged Dec. 31 in Whiteside County with residential burglary and felony theft, but those charges were dismissed April 17.

Dunaven, formerly of Rock Falls, has a criminal history dating back 16 years in Whiteside and Lee counties. It includes convictions for theft, for burglarizing a store at Northland Mall, and for aggravated battery.