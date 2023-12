OREGON — Serenity Hospice and Home will be hosting a free six-week class titled “Understanding Your Grief” based on the book by Dr. Alan Wolfelt. Each participant will receive a book.

This class starts Jan. 10 and ends on Feb. 14. The group will meet Wednesdays at The Serenity Shed, 131 N. Third St., in downtown Oregon, from 2:30-4 p.m.

Call Cathy or Denise at 815-732-2499 for more information or to register.