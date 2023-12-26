Dixon welcomes Surf internet service to town

DIXON — Surf Internet marked a significant achievement in Dixon with the introduction of high-speed fiber internet to the area.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 27 and the presentation of a commemorative plaque to Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes highlighted the occasion.

With this development, roughly 1,800 residents and businesses across the Dixon area will gain access to Surf’s fiber-optic internet service by the end of the year, according to a news release. ‘

A total of 5,300 passings are slated to be completed over the next year, with Surf investing a total of $6.9 million in the project.

“This marks a pivotal milestone for us as we continue to serve the Sauk Valley community,” said Gene Crusie, Surf’s CEO. “Dixon is truly home for Surf, and our commitment extends beyond providing internet services. In addition to serving the homes and businesses located here, we invest in educational initiatives, maintain offices and leadership here, and actively participate in community activities and events. We look forward to continuing to grow and thrive together.”

Hughes expressed his gratitude, stating, “We appreciate Surf’s efforts to expand the access to high-speed internet in Dixon, and their willingness to get involved as a part of the community.”

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Dixon became the location for Surf’s 100,000th passing, a major milestone as the company progresses toward its goal of reaching 400,000 by 2028.

“This is extraordinary that we have the 100,000 passing mark in Dixon,” said Tim Shipman, Dixon Building Official. “The project as a whole is really exciting for the city, getting fiber to essentially every home. We are looking forward to this project ramping up and continuing. The internet needs are continuously growing, having the service speeds that Surf Internet can provide to every resident in town is amazing for our community.”

The work in Dixon is part of Surf’s overall commitment to build an advanced fiber-optic network serving communities of all sizes across the Great Lakes Region of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Residents who would like to see if Surf Internet services are currently available for a specific address can visit https://surfinternet.com/ and click the “Check Availability” button.

Headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., Surf also has offices in La Porte, Ind., Coal City and Rock Falls, Ill., and Byron Center and Fowlerville, Mich. Learn more at https://surfinternet.com.