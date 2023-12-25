Red Cross: Give blood this holiday season

This is a busy time for many, making it hard to collect enough blood and platelets needed for local hospitals, the American Red Cross said in a news release.

Donors are needed every day to keep the supply for trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions, according to the release.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma between now and Jan. 5 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

To extend a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood, platelets and plasma during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-31, 2024, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, according to the release. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Making and keeping appointments throughout December and January can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year.

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).