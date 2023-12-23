Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Dec. 8-15

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Nicholas A. and Tonya J. Walters to Damon R. Starr, 11186 Black Road, Fenton, $0.

Shaun Magill to Benjamin G. Poci, 1502 E. 18th St., Sterling, $125,000.

Beverly I. Lewis to Crystal L. Dodson, 406 Elm Ave., Sterling, $109,500.

Clayton T. Gillaspy Estate and Scott B. and Michelle J. Gillaspy to Richard Dean, 106 E. Kimball St., Tampico, $23,500.

Jenny K. Huff to Robin Hamilton Simmert and Ashley Lynn Summerour, 810 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $88,000.

James L. Reese to Travis Ordean, one parcel on Melvin Drive, Sterling, $30,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1407 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $100.

Leona J. Schmidt to Joseph D. Meade and Brenna K. Smoot, 309 S. Jackson St., Morrison, $0.

Duwayne J. and Sharee J. Ottens to Nathaniel J. McBride, 18538 Holly Road, Morrison, $210,000.

Joanna M. Rascoe to Jeremiah S. and Holly M. Cottrell, 2011 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, $105,000.

Aaron M. and Tonya Anderson to Jaden V. and Lynley E. Pack, 1308 Bradley Court, Sterling, $395,000.

Judith E. Golden to Mika Martinez, 1400 Mulnix St., Rock Falls, $62,000.

Chris and Mary Troye to Joel P. and Theresa A. Parks, 1701 37th Ave., Sterling, $289,000.

Victor Kimberlin to Justin S. Temple and Kelsie L. Lowery, one parcel on Penrose Road, Morrison, $120,000.

Rebbecca L. Bradley to Iris Yarbrough, 419 13th Ave., Fulton, $70,000.

Chase Randall to AMM Housing LLC, 534 W. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Jerzy Iwan to Kari S. Arthurs Brown and Carl Frederick, 1000 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $135,000.

Joe W. Billings Jr. Estate; Jerry L., Joe B. and Jeffrey A. Billings; and Jaini L. Driscoll to Jacob Isaac Matthews, 2016 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $118,500.

Andrew R. and Courtney L. Pope to Georgia C. Reed, 1302 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $134,500.

Martin D. and Cynthia J. Wileman to Rusty L. Surdez, 10630 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $150,000.

Pennymac Loan Services to Gordon Harris Jr., 1209 13th Ave., Sterling, $58,500.

Trustees deeds

Richard A. and Patricia E. Hamstra Family Trust to Kolt and Jacqueline Reynolds, 14879 Rick Road, Morrison, $165,830.

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust to Thanh Van Nguyen, one parcel on East 21st Street, Sterling, $27,000.

Sharley J. Bailey Trust to Lisa M. Hirt, 1910 Ave. G, Sterling, $230,000.

Deeds

Trust No. 0111400008, Whiteside County, trustee, to Barry M. and Lisa A. Skaaland, 22275 Waller Road, Fulton, $0.

Whiteside county clerk and Sandra G., Jim, and James P. Kelly to Trust No. 0111400008, Whiteside County, trustee, 22275 Waller Road, Fulton, $0.

Executors deed

Jean E. Giesler Estate to Moby Thee Pickle LLC, 102 12th St., Fulton, $240,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Sharon M. McCoy to Alexander Parks, 2287 W. Richardson Road, Brooklyn, $0.

Corey R. and Tylin Klatt to Andres Hernandez, 3494 Howlett Road, Paw Paw, $300,000.

Mario Garcia to Terry L. Dobson, block 17, lot 100, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

Kenneth Alan and Terri Adamson Blank to Jeffrey L. and Karen M. Corneils, block 26, lot 160, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Daniel Penna to Luis Enrique Roman Lopez and Elvia Rodriguez, block 3, lot 33, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Jimmy N. and Mary H. Cox to Jacob Ray Tudor, 1017 Highland Ave., Dixon, $71,000.

Community State Bank of Rock Falls to Tania Guerrero, 1016 W. Third St., Dixon, $45,000.

Lucas and Katie Phillips to James H. and Barbara E. Brusky, 612 Second Ave., Dixon, $119,500.

Candi Setchell to Mary Dona Nelson, 1000 Avery Ave., Dixon, $170,000.

Larry K. and Christian Morgan to David Bajic, 1004 W. First St., Dixon, $55,500.

DSD Enterprises to Bradley K. Noble, 221302 Bataan Road, Building 5009, Dixon, $102,000.

Julie Alexander to Gary Lee Seidel and Richard Wayne Nicklaus Sr. Living Trust, 815 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $150,000.

Trustees deeds

Melvin L. Burgett Trust No. 586, Melvin L. Burgett, trustee, to Ismael Luna, 586 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $193,000.

Mark Hartzell Trust, Jeremy Hartzell, trustee, to Rick Strub, 1220 Beech Drive, Dixon, $100,000.

Karen Denice Bridges-Bright Trust, Karen Denice Bridges-Bright, trustee, and Crystal M. King Smith Trust, Crystal M. King Smith, trustee, to Cesar Humberto and Aida Munoz, block 5, lot 13, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $4,000.

Donald J. Colwell Residuary Family Trust, Nancy J. Fogliano and Robert C. Colwell, co-trustees, to David J. Didier Family Trust, one parcel of farmland in Marion Township, $0.

Alice C. Garland Living Trust, Thomas J. Garland, trustee, to Phillip J. and Donna C. Garland, two parcels of farmland in Harmon Township, $950,000.

Executors deed

Robert M. and Michael Lynn Miller to Larry L. Keller and Michael Lynn Miller, 622 Cedar St., Dixon, $110,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Daryl Butts to DMI Homes LLC, 307 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $0.

Ronald M. and Christine K. Criel to Timothy R. Boyd, 209 E. Morning Star Court, Stillman Valley, $259,000.

Leaf River Grange to Joe and Nicole Ricks, 9098 N. East St. and one parcel in Leaf River Township, $15,000.

Donald E. and Elizabeth A. Burlingham to Steve and Tracy Lamm, 3548 N. Commerce St., Forreston, $79,900.

Michael D. Cassidy to city of Rochelle, 517 W. Fourth Ave., Rochelle, $30,000.

The late Charles and Shirley M. McPherson by heirs to Colin Scott and Ciara Lee Ann Nicole Brinkmeier, 808 Midway Court, Oregon, $235,000.

Quint Tyler and Kennedy Burkhart to Kristine Clothilde Underwood, 199 S. German Church Road, Oregon, $195,000.

Charles and Allison Hawkins to Jacob Matthew Glowinski and Grace Elizabeth Taylor, 3068 E. Everett Lane, Byron, $259,900.

Larry L. and Cynthia Keller to David Schoo and Amanda Holder, 308 S. Second St., Oregon, $123,000.

James G. and Peggy S. Schelling to Aidan V. Ellsworth, 505 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $138,000.

Corey M. Arn to Riley Gober, 207 N. Seminary St., Mount Morris, $72,500.

Elson Family Trust 1, Stanley E. and Nancy J. Elson, trustees, and James F. and Merilyn D. May to Seldal Properties LLC, 919 and 923 Ave. E, Rochelle, $234,000.

Kimberly R. Williams and Bradley A. Goodwin to Daryl D. Butts, 602 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $140,000.

AJ Homes LLC to Colleen M. and Richard Woodruff Jr., 508 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $140,000.

Quit claim deeds

Vincent Perez and Fernando Serrano to Michael D. Cassidy, 517 W. Fourth Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Kathleen Admire to Tracy Nason, 326 N. Lafayette St., Byron, $0.

Michael R. Franson to Tracy Nason, 326 N. Lafayette St., Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

Thomas W. and Loretta A. Harris Living Trust, Thomas W. and Loretta A. Harris, trustees, to Kevin and Jennifer Ng and Gregory and Judith Prosser, 2607 S. Snyder Road, Oregon, $228,625.

Frank J. Fransen Sr. Revocable Living Trust, Kathleen Admire, trustee, to Tracy Nason, 326 N. Lafayette St., Byron, $0.

Harvey E. and Susan E. Brown Trust, Darin Brown, trustee, to Kevin J., Renita A., Keith B. and Sarah E. Folkers, two parcels in Eagle Point Township, $244,937.

Martha Kathleen Reilly Trust, Martha Kathleen Reilly, trustee, to Zachary Matheson and Alexandra Williams, 305 W. Third St., Byron, $165,000.

Robert L. and Susan J. Vaughn 2017 Declaration Trust to Mark A. and Mary C. Stevens, 404 W. North St., Creston, $218,000.

Executors deed

Estate of the late Paul Robert Rees by executor to Douglas J. Wetzel and Richard Devine, 311 N. Third St., Oregon, $218,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Larry Messenger to Michael and Amanda Fonfara, 204 N. Pine Ave., Chana, $31,326.92.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office