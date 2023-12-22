Stupor Bowl to benefit Dixon schools set for Feb. 10

Jim Campbell holds the trophy on behalf of the Quad City Knomads, champions of the 2023 Stupor Bowl trivia championship held Feb. 11 at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. (Shaw Local News Network File Photo)

DIXON – Stupor Bowl 2024, the annual fundraiser for the Dixon Public Schools Foundation, is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Reagan Middle School.

The event brings together up to 30 local teams for a fun trivia competition. Ever since the first Stupor Bowl in 1997, the event falls on the day before the NFL Super Bowl.

Come to watch the event or put together a team and join the competition. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., and the first round starts at 9:15 a.m.

New for 2024

According to the Dixon Public Schools’ website, ever since the first Stupor Bowl in 1997, team members needed to have an association with the team’s sponsoring organization.

However, starting in 2024, anyone can play on your team, and all ages are welcome to play. Players can compete on only one team on the day of the Stupor Bowl.

Team + buzzer format

This year continues to combine the relaxed fun and teamwork of the “community format” with the competition of the “buzzer format.”

For the first four rounds, all teams compete simultaneously in the Reagan Middle School cafeteria. Each team deliberates for about one minute on each answer, writing down their answers on a score sheet.

After these four rounds, the four top-scoring teams advance to single-elimination playoffs that start at 1:30 p.m.

Unlike the first four rounds, the playoff rounds use buzzer systems, toss-up questions and four-part teamwork questions.

The final championship match starts at 3 p.m. All matches all day take place in the Reagan cafeteria.

What are the questions like?

The questions in rounds one to four may challenge an individual, but with your team’s collective knowledge, you should be able to answer most of them.

The questions cover common categories such as movies, TV, sports, current events, history, music, geography, some fun Dixon trivia and more.

Read the official rules for all the details.

How long does it take?

Each round takes about 45 minutes. Short break times give your team time to relax, browse through auction items and enjoy refreshments.

A lunch break takes place from noon to 12:45 p.m. between rounds three and four. Luncheon order forms will be at each table, just place your order by 9:45 a.m. for a noon delivery.

What are the deadlines?

Complete your entry form and send it in with your check before the end of Friday, Feb. 2.

Entry fees

The entry fee depends on the type of organization. Nonprofit organizations and family teams are $150 per team. All corporate/business teams are $300 per team.

Anyone can play on a team, and all ages are welcome to play. In rounds one to four, up to six players compete at a time. In the playoffs, up to five players compete at a time.

Players may compete on only one team on the day of the Stupor Bowl.

Where does the money go?

It all goes to the Dixon Public School District Foundation, which annually buys educational items that enhance the students’ learning experience.

Since 2000, the foundation has purchased more than $500,000 worth of educational tools for classrooms such as computer equipment, educational software, books, laboratory equipment, etc.

Donations can be sent to the DPSD Foundation, 1335 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, IL 61021.

Improving your chances

In the four morning rounds, we give you two ways to improve your chances and provide an additional donation to the foundation.

1. Buy one Stupor Chip (one for $20 or four for $60, available at the door) that will be read as a bonus 21st question.

2. Teams also may buy one Stupor Dot per round (four for $40). Place your Stupor Dot (a sticker) next to any one question on your answer sheet, and then provide two possible answers to that question. If either is correct, your team will get credit for that question. You also can buy the Stupor Bundle of four Stupor Chips and four Stupor Dots for only $80.

For information, call Tom Wadsworth at 815-285-3861 or email trw@tomwadsworth.com. Rules are posted at www.dixonstuporbowl.com.

There is a Facebook page to see photos and highlights of past Stupor Bowls.