Sauk Valley’s Christmas forecast showing no sign of impending snow

Aniceto Coronado works to plant evergreen bushes Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. Activities usually reserved for spring or fall have extended themselves deep into December due to mild weather. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Will there be a white Christmas?

The answer is no, according to the National Weather Service forecast; however, there will be chances of rain, drizzle and fog in the Sauk Valley in the days leading up to and during the holiday.

The NWS forecast for Friday is patchy drizzle, rain and fog throughout the day with a high near 46 during the day and a low of 42 overnight into Saturday.

Patchy drizzle and fog before 9 a.m. will continue into Saturday and last throughout Sunday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s for a high and then sit at lows near 48 at night.

Christmas Day will bring more of the same: rain, cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from a high of 51 during the day before dropping to a predicted low of 45 on Monday night.