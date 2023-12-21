Dixon floats water infrastructure grant application

DIXON – The Dixon City Council is proceeding with a Community Development Block Grant application that, if approved, would fund a $1.16 million water main replacement project in the southeast area of the city.

The council on Monday night held a required public hearing regarding the block grant that would use federal funds to cover the costs of replacing water service lines and water mains.

Matthew Hansen, of Willett Hofmann & Associates, gave a presentation detailing the application process and how the money would be used. He said the area has old 6-inch and 8-inch cast-iron water mains that serve about 45 customers; the project area has experienced 14 water main breaks and one water service break, Hansen said.

“We’ve had a significant number of breaks in that location.”

Hansen said the project’s scope includes construction of 3,970 feet of water main and 1,500 feet of new water service lines, seven new hydrants and 31 mainline valves.

Work would occur in the following locations:

Factory Street: Dodge Street to Sheridan Avenue.

Dodge Street: Factory Street to Grace Avenue.

West Ninth Street: Cummins Street to Sheridan Avenue.

Cummins Street: West Ninth Street to Sheridan Avenue.

Grace Avenue: Factory Street to Cummins Street.

Sheridan Avenue: Factory Street to Hunt Street.

No residents would be displaced while work was being done, Hansen said, adding that all work would occur in the city right of way.

The city unsuccessfully applied for the grant during last year’s grant cycle, but after speaking with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity officials felt encouraged to apply again. The city will seek funds through the public infrastructure portion of the block grant program, which allows a maximum grant request of $1.5 million.

The grant program, which also awards dollars for economic development, disaster relief and housing rehabilitation, is combining two grant cycles, that of 2023 and 2024 – meaning the amount of grant pool dollars to be awarded has doubled, Hansen said.

The grants are funded by Title 1 of the federal Housing and Community Development Act and administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Through the program, funds are available to assist Illinois communities to meet their greatest economic and community development needs, with an emphasis on helping people with low to moderate incomes.

Based on U.S. census data, 53% of the project area that Dixon’s grant would cover is categorized as low to moderate income; the requirements state that at least 51% must fall into that category to qualify for a grant.

Dixon’s grant application will be ready after Jan. 11 and is due in Springfield on Jan 18, Hansen said.