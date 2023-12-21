Candlelight Inn receives Fritts’ Local Business Highlight honor

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, left, presents Candlelight Inn Restaurant Manager Tom Frump with a certificate honoring the Candlelight Inn Restaurant in Rock Falls as his Local Business Highlight for December 2023. (Photo provided by state Rep. Bradley Fritts)

DIXON – For his December 2023 Local Business Highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Candlelight Inn Restaurant in Rock Falls.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the manager, Tom Frump, with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Candlelight Inn Restaurant because they have gone above and beyond in giving back to the Sauk Valley community,” said Fritts. “They support youth football and cheerleading, provided free meals for veterans on Veterans Day, and contributed over $130,000 to Sauk Valley through the Candlelight Gives Back Program, among many other community contributions.”

The first Candlelight Inn opened in June 1967 under the ownership of Chuck Sisson, Lyman Prescott and Bob Prescott. In 2000, Bob’s son, Matt Prescott, took over the family business and has since expanded their operations by opening multiple new locations.

“The things they do for our community are immeasurable. I have always been amazed at their generosity. It’s no secret things are tough for small businesses right now, and I commend Matt Prescott and the entire Candlelight team for their selfless dedication to our community,” Fritts said.

The Candlelight Inn Restaurant in Rock Falls is located at 2200 First Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information about the restaurant, visit CandlelightInnRestaurant.com/RockFalls.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.