Morrison firefighters, community band together to brighten Christmas

MORRISON – Firefighters assisted by volunteers wrapped Christmas presents at the fire station Tuesday night for the Morrison Fire Department’s annual kids’ toy drive, “Caring For Our Community”.

In November, money and toy donations were collected within the Morrison community and given to the station in preparation for the holiday season. Community members were invited to wrap those presents Tuesday so Santa can deliver gifts to households around town Friday night.

The Morrison Fire Department each year distributes presents to families enrolled in the schools’ free lunch program and families living in unemployed households. Funds come from events that include the department’s pork chop meal drive-thru event. Since it doesn’t traditionally get many donated items for older kids, the department buys any remaining gifts with money brought in through fundraisers.

“Nobody knows when it officially started, but we just thought that there was a need in the community to help out the unfortunate families that needed help for Christmas, and here we are,” Assistant Fire Capt. Rob Hudson said.

While it’s the fire station that hosts the toy drive, it’s the community that makes the event possible.

“We have cans out at six businesses in town for monetary donations,” Hudson said. “There’s a couple other places in town that have donated toys. Anybody that wants to help, come help.”

The wrapping of the Christmas presents, overseen by Hudson and firefighters Jon Heusinkveld, Jamie White and Elayna Haan, saw a record-breaking number of volunteers this year. All the toys were wrapped sooner than the department expected, and it’s the support of community members and groups like the Cub Scouts that are to thank for that efficiency.

“We’ve helped with this event for three years with the Cub Scouts,” Cub Scout leader Linda Lee Anderson said. Her husband, Eric Anderson, is the Cub Master for Pack 328. “This year, we invited the Boy Scouts to help out.” Members of Troop 96, led by Marshal Blevins, were present.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Santa Claus will visit 44 houses in the fire district and will be accompanied by Mrs. Claus and an elf helper.