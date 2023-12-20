Former Sterling High School exchange student back in town for another round of disk golf

Fritiof Fagergren coils up and snaps the disk from atop the cement pad toward the basket. The projectile soars and then curls toward the target. “Go in,” he says, which it doesn’t, but does leave for a simple one putt.

The Swede is back where it all started. As an exchange student at Sterling High School, Fagergren was introduced to the sport of disk golf by friend Michael Jackley. “It changed my life, I just love it.” The Stockholm native not only loves it, but is so good at it that he plays professionally on the Swedish and Eurotours.

Fast-forward five years, Fagergren is back in the states visiting his American parents, Emily and Adin Taylor, and practicing on the Sinnissippi course that inspired him so. “The sport is much bigger here than in Europe, I’m hoping to get sponsors for the big tournaments held over here.”

Not to be satisfied with just hurling disks and hiking through the park, Fagergren is also organizing a tournament this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sinnissippi Park. It’s a two person tournament that’s open to anyone, cost is $5 and you’ll be teamed up with a random player. “I wanted to give back to the community and thought this was a way to do it.”