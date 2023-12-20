Boys basketball: Late jumper lifts Oregon, sinks Polo

FORRESTON – In a back-and-forth quarterfinal at the 62nd annual Forreston Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night, both Oregon and Polo had answers to the other team’s run.

But Hawks sophomore point guard Keaton Salsbury had the final response, banking in a jump shot in the lane with 4 seconds remaining to send Oregon to a 43-42 victory over the Marcos.

“The play wasn’t even drawn up for me,” Salsbury said. “I was supposed to set the screen on the guy coming around, but he wasn’t open and I took the ball and had nowhere to pass it. They left me too much space and I just had to pull it and shoot. I kind of just had to put it on-line, I wasn’t really thinking about it too hard.”

[ Photos from Oregon vs. Polo boys basketball ]

It was a fitting end to a competitive game that saw Polo (4-4) close the first half with a 13-3 run, only to have Oregon (7-4) go on a 14-1 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth. Then it was the Marcos’ turn to rally, as they outscored the Hawks 12-4 over a five-and-a-half-minute stretch to take a 42-41 lead with 18 seconds left.

That lead came courtesy of Gus Mumford, who hit a 3-pointer with 1:55 left off a kick-out pass from Brock Soltow to cut the Polo deficit to 41-40. A free throw by Carter Merdian tied the score with 1:21 to play, then the Marcos got a defensive stop and took possession with 1:14 to go.

They ran through the offense, and eventually Mumford got the ball on the baseline and was fouled. He split two free throws with 18.1 seconds to play, and teammate Noah Dewey chased down the missed second shot, but the Hawks stole the ball and called timeout to set up a final play with 7.1 seconds remaining.

“I was pretty nervous at the [free-throw] line, but I put the first one in. I missed the second one by a little, and we just made some mistakes at the end of the game that cost us,” Mumford said. “It was a good shot by [Salsbury]. We were trying to not give them any open 3-pointers, because we know they’re a good shooting team. He just got a drive and got a pretty easy shot in the mid-range and knocked it down.”

Polo’s Carter Merdian and Oregon’s Tucker O’Brien go after a rebound Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at the Forreston Holiday Tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Polo called timeout and Soltow managed to dribble to halfcourt, but his heave came up short, sending the Hawks into Wednesday’s second semifinal against Newman, a 48-39 winner over Lena-Winslow in Tuesday’s first quarterfinal.

The Marcos took control in the second quarter, as Merdian’s 3-pointer tied the score 16-16 with 4:06 left in the first half and sparked the big run. Mumford hit a 3 early in the third quarter to answer a 3 by Kade Girton and make it 29-22 before both teams went into a scoring drought for the next four minutes.

Noah Johnson scored inside and Jameson Caposey went coast-to-coast for a layup off a steal to get Oregon out of its funk, and it turned a 29-23 deficit into a 37-30 lead after Caposey scored the first five points of the fourth quarter.

“Coach just wanted us to come out with a lot of energy after halftime, so we did that coming out of the locker room. That was our main goal was to come out with more energy than them, and I think that was the biggest swing for us in the second half,” Caposey said. “We knew they were going to come back and make a run, but we’ve got a great team and we just kept playing hard and stayed true to us.”

Oregon’s Cooper Johnson defends Polo’s Brock Soltow on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at the Forreston Holiday Tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Marcos did make the anticipated surge, as Merdian nailed a 3 off a Soltow kick-out pass with 5:35 to play. Soltow then drove the lane and dumped a pass to Dewey underneath for a layup before finding Mumford in the right corner for the 3 to get within one with just under two minutes left.

“We just had to get rid of all the turnovers and mental mistakes. We just got rid of that out of our heads and had to keep playing with positive energy,” Soltow said. “When we were up seven and they came back, we just knew it was going to be a battle the rest of the game, and we couldn’t give up.”

Soltow led Polo with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Mumford hit four 3s and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Merdian added seven points and seven rebounds, Dewey had six points and six boards, and Nolan Hahn chipped in five rebounds and three assists.

Girton paced Oregon with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Caposey stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Noah Johnson added eight points, and Salsbury finished with five points, four rebounds and two steals. Cooper Johnson and Tucker O’Brien each pulled down five rebounds for the Hawks.

“The second half, I feel like the bench had a lot more energy than it did in the first half, and that kind of turned things around for us,” Girton said. “We started really passing the ball around and doing a lot of good things mentally in the second half to get us through it. Our defense turned up a lot better because our bench was hyping us up, and rebounding was a lot better. Things were going a lot better for us, and we just got the job done with that.”